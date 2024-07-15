Another young man in Anguilla shot & killed | THE DAILY HERALD

Acting Commissioner of the RAPF, Haslyn Patterson.

ANGUILLA–Acting Commissioner of the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF), Haslyn Patterson attended the government press conference on Monday afternoon and confirmed that on Sunday evening, July 14, a young man was shot and killed in Blowing Point.

He said in the past six weeks there has been an increase in gun-related crime that is devastating the island. He said that senseless shooting is unacceptable. He assured that the police are doing all they can to restore the safety and peace of the island and thanked the officers of the force who are working very hard.

Patterson recalled the recent shootings that started on June 21 near the Landsome Bowl when one person was injured; on June 30 a shooting on Back Street when four persons were injured; a shooting at Long Bay on July 10 that resulted in the death of one young man; and a shooting on July 14 at Blowing Point when one person died and one was wounded. He said that the shootings are gang-related and retaliations.

He said with the 12 detectives from the UK and the 20 new recruits there will be more patrols around the communities while the police continue to investigate all the crimes. He urged the public to give any information they may have to the police.

He said that a community effort is needed and advised that families need to talk to young people if they know they are involved in gang activity.

He assured that plans are in place for the upcoming Summer Festival and said security would be tight and effective. There will be temporary closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed and there will be extra assistance from the Security Services on island as well as the cadets. French and Dutch authorities will assist with maritime issues.

Patterson said that within the Caribbean there is an increase in the level of crime in most islands. He assured that the police are concerned with the level of crime, that they are doing all they can to restore the peace and safety of all, that they have the necessary resources to protect the population, and will continue to work hard until peace is restored.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/another-young-man-in-anguilla-shot-killed