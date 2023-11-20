Anti-delinquency operation in St. Barths Fri. bears fruit | THE DAILY HERALD

Patrol in St. Barths.

MARIGOT–A joint Gendarmerie-Police Territoriale anti-delinquency operation took place from 11:30pm Friday in the centre of Gustavia with the assistance of a canine unit and sniffer dog “Over”.

Numerous checks were carried out on people and vehicles, resulting in the detection of two driving under the influence (DUIs), one of which was a misdemeanour, and a violation of labour legislation.

These checks are set to continue, to ensure the new season runs smoothly and there are no deaths on the roads. The Gendarmerie indicated alcohol is responsible for 40% of accidents, while drugs account for 30% in St. Barths.

An operation the following morning between 6:30am and 8:30am produced the following results: eight instances of over-tinting on vehicles, eight drivers not wearing seatbelts, one vehicle driving at excessive speed, two instances of using mobile phone while driving, one licence plate defect, three instances of not wearing a crash helmet, one two-wheeled vehicle was seized, and there was one instance of a serious refusal by a two-wheeler driver to comply with orders.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/anti-delinquency-operation-in-st-barths-fri-bears-fruit