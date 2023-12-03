Antilles-Guyane patrol vessel seizes 3.5-ton cocaine haul | THE DAILY HERALD

Bales of cocaine seized by the patrol vessel “La Combattante” seen on the deck of the ship.





MARIGOT–Patrol vessel La Combattante from Marine Nationale seized 3.5 tons of cocaine from a fishing vessel southeast of Barbados on November 28.

After confirming the location of the fishing vessel with air support, the La Combattante crew proceeded to seize 119 bales of cocaine on board. It was established that the crew of the fishing vessel were of Venezuelan nationality.

Conforming to international procedures concerning drug trafficking, the fishing vessel crew and their illicit cargo were handed over to Venezuelan authorities for the appropriate judicial procedures.

This operation was conducted by the Armed Forces of the Antilles FAA and realised with the cooperation of French Customs, the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and in coordination with American and Colombian allies, partners of the FAA.

This seventh seizure for 2023 by the FAA brings to 10 tons the total of drugs taken out of the distribution network.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/antilles-guyane-patrol-vessel-seizes-3-5-ton-cocaine-haul