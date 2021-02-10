Antique four-poster bed comes home to Simon Doncker House | THE DAILY HERALD

Stanislaus “Slaus” Etienne (left) holding the headboard with two horns of plenty, alongside St. Eustatius Historical Foundation’s secretary Walter Hellebrand.

ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius Historical Foundation’s Museum in Simon Doncker House will soon have an old bed on show. It is not just any old bed, but an antique four-poster bed donated to the museum by foundation board member June Boulton.

“For many years, the bed was stored in the Hill Compound (‘Three Widows Corner’), whose owners had a connection with the building that now is our museum,” said local historian and Historical Foundation secretary Walter Hellebrand.

The antique four-poster bed.

“We are researching the origin of the period piece. First thoughts are that it is colonial American, or perhaps even from Jamaica, where such furniture was crafted. The headboard is decorated with two horns of plenty, also called a cornucopia design. The four vertical columns are beautifully carved and all the bed components are in excellent condition.”

Museum staff will be painstakingly reassembling the four-poster bed, with visitors being able to witness the project.

“It is tempting to re-imagine the thoughts of those who lay in this bed, recapping their day and pondering decisions with long-lasting effects, if only the very name of Statia’s town Oranjestad. Such is the role of imagination in the telling of history. We are very thankful that June Boulton has donated this valuable time piece,” said Hellebrand.

