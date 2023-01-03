AOV/AWW pension amounts increased | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Effective January 1~

PHILIPSBURG–Social and Health Insurances SZV says effective January 1, the monthly pension amount for persons entitled to Old Age, Widow(er)’s and Orphan AOV/AWW pensions has increased.

This was announced in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the release, the indexation of the amounts for 2023 was based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the second quarter of 2021 (2.84%) and the second quarter of 2022 (4.91%). The CPI was calculated by the Department of Statistics STAT.

SZV said it pays the AOV/AWW pension amounts in advance, before the first of the month, which means that the payment for the January pension month was paid in December 2022. As a result, the increase of amounts will be processed retroactively and included in the payment of the February pension month, which is scheduled to take place on January 30.

The new 2023 AOV/AWW amounts and paydays overview is available on www.szv.sx.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aov-aww-pension-amounts-increased