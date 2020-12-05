Apartment gas explosion leaves 2 people wounded | THE DAILY HERALD

Authorities responding to the gas explosion on Saturday morning. (St. Maarten Police Force KPSM photo)

COLE BAY–A gas explosion in an apartment kitchen in Cole Bay around 8:00am Saturday left two persons injured with burns.

The apartment is on the second floor of a multistory building on Zo Zo Moran Drive (behind KFC). A church is on the first floor.

Several fire trucks and ambulances responded to the incident. At the scene, the firefighters extinguished the small blaze in the apartment while paramedics tended to the wounded.

In total, two persons were injured by the explosion, and at least one was later taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further care.

Police were beginning the forensic investigation as of 9:15am Saturday.

Fire Department officials and personnel from the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI may also conduct checks of the building's structural soundness in the coming days, according to Fire Officer in Charge Silvanico Pauletta.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/apartment-gas-explosion-leaves-2-people-wounded