ApeStox launches world tour in St. Maarten Sat. | THE DAILY HERALD

ApeStox has launched its world tour in St. Maarten.



PHILIPSBURG–ApeStox, May 28, launched its World Tour to promote its ApeStox Predicted Evolution NFT collection (APE) with a well-attended launch event.

In the presence of dignitaries from the French and Dutch sides of the island, celebrities, world-renown influencer Jason Stone, local business people, and others, the ApeStox team explained the ApeStox trading platform and the APE NFT collection, which can be somewhat abstract to persons not involved in the field of technology, but that nevertheless has a very lucrative niche worldwide and is becoming very prominent among tech fans, celebrities, athletes, entertainers, and leaders of the new generation.

ApeStox, the trading platform, is a real-money skill-based competitive trading platform that is being launched later this year, it was stated in a press release. The platform will host crypto and stock traders worldwide, allowing them to enter into real money competitions against each other measured by their ability to pick the right stocks and/or coins.

“The ApeStox Predicted Evolution is a unique NFT collection that is created by using the distinct talent of St. Maarten-based transformation artist Magali Beauvue. Connecting the evolution story of Darwin with the modern use of the Ape word as a slang among the trading community, which depicts the mindset of a master trader or a master at his craft, APE continues to expand on this story by transforming real humans, handpicked with specific talents and background stories, into digital Apes.”

This is being captured on film by St. Maarten photographers, along with distinct and beautiful locations on St. Maarten. At least 20 models are being transformed in St. Maarten, and the same process will continue in several other major cities around the world in the coming weeks and months.

Attendees received a sneak preview of the digital art being created and received an explanation of the value of the business, of the art that is being created, and of the value and opportunities for St. Maarten. Early adopters will be able to benefit from owning the APE NFTs, in turn building a community for the brand and ApeStox trading platform.

Stone spent the last week on the island promoting the NFT collection and the trading platform, which created a buzz on social media while he shared his time on the island with his 11 million-plus social media followers. Stone has also gone through the transformation into a human-ape process at the hands of the local team of artists, photographers, videographers, and other creative talents. The final process of creating the digital apes includes a digital process of a unique and special algorithm owned and trademarked by ApeStox.

ApeStox said it intends on taking the local team internationally to several major cities to complete more transformations. For more information, go to www.apestox.io.

You can find out more at www.apestox.io or follow the journey on their social media accounts @ape.stox for instagram, @ApeStox_nft for twitter. If you have any questions or want to find out more you can contact them via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/apestox-launches-world-tour-in-st-maarten-sat