Appeal for cooperation and patience during roadworks | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–As road improvement works continue in Dutch Quarter and St. Peters, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment Infrastructure VROMI urges the public to extend their cooperation and patience towards the contractors undertaking these vital infrastructure upgrades.

“The ongoing efforts to enhance our roads have encountered several challenges that demand im-mediate attention. One of the primary concerns faced is the proper curing of concrete. The integrity and durability of the new roads heavily rely on the curing of concrete.

“Unfortunately, pedestrians are inadvertently stepping on wet concrete disrupting this crucial phase, which takes several days, jeopardising the quality of the work.

“Furthermore, it has come to our attention that some residents are irresponsibly disposing of sew-age water onto the newly laid roads. This not only hampers the progress of the construction but also poses health and environmental risks to the community.

“Additionally, the safety of both workers and road users is being compromised by instances of vandalism and aggression towards signage and barricades. Such behaviour not only delays the project but also endangers the lives of those involved in the construction process,” according to a release.

“It is imperative to understand that the concrete needs adequate time to cure properly and closure of roads during this period is not feasible due to the dead-end nature of certain routes. We earnestly appeal to all citizens to exercise patience, understanding, and cooperation during this critical phase of the Side Roads Project.

“By adhering to safety protocols, refraining from interfering with construction materials, and re-specting the designated work zones, we can ensure the timely completion of this project while safe-guarding the well-being of all involved,” the statement concluded.

