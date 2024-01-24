Appeals Court comes down harder on former MP Richardson in bribery case | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Joint Court of Justice has increased the prison sentence and election ban of former Member of Parliament (MP) Frans Richardson, who was convicted for bribery and abuse of position in the so-called Aquamarine II case.

This case pertains to the construction of the Bureau Telecommunication and Post (BTP) building and its maintenance contract.

Richardson has now been sentenced to 19 months in prison. The judges gave Richardson 20 months behind bars, but took a month off because the case had been delayed in coming to court. The high court judges also imposed a five-year ban on his right to be elected to public office.

The Joint Court also confirmed the lower court’s ruling in the dispossession case, which obliged Richardson to pay almost NAF. 193,000 in ill-gotten wealth.

In November 2021, the lower court had sentenced Richardson to 12 months in prison and gave him a three-year electoral ban.

In the appeals trial late last year, the solicitor-general had demanded 17 months in prison and a 41-month electoral ban.

Richardson has always denied any involvement in bribery and abuse of position. He has one more appeal remaining, which is to the Dutch Supreme Court.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/appeals-court-comes-down-harder-on-former-mp-richardson-in-bribery-case