Appeals Court releases Robbie from detention | THE DAILY HERALD

Demonstrators outside the courthouse.

WILLEMSTAD—The Appeals Court in Curaçao suspended the 60-day detention of Robbie’s Lottery owner Robertico “Robbie” dos Santos as there were serious reasons to keep him behind bars pending a possible trial.

The Prosecutor’s Office said it would study the ruling of the three-judge panel before deciding whether the lottery boss remains a suspect. Dos Santos’ lawyer Eldon “Peppie” Sulvaran planned to ask the prosecution in writing to formally withdraw their case, as they had already announced a hearing for February 17.

The defence team maintains there was never any evidence against their client. Personnel of the lottery office chain were gathered on Plasa Wilhelmina outside the courthouse to support their employer.

Dos Santos had been locked up since November 18 on suspicion of involvement in the paid murder of the “Pueblo Soberano” (PS) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Helmin Wiels.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93448-appeals-court-releases-robbie-from-detention