Appreciated assistance | THE DAILY HERALD

Justice Minister Anna Richardson (fourth right) on Friday thanked the departing detachment of Dutch police officers for their service after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“With the support of the Dutch police officers and support staff, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM was able to implement new policing strategies and crisis management structures. Additionally, several trainings and projects have been finalised during this time, including crisis management training, upgrading of the Forensic Department, supporting business operations, and assisting with the assessment of the police building after the hurricane. …

The support we’ve experienced over the last years has been invaluable. … I want to express my gratitude for all your hard work and delegation to country St. Maarten. We hope you had the opportunity to learn from us as well,” she said in an address to the detachment.

