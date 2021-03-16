Appreciated service | THE DAILY HERALD

Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN held a farewell lunch for shift leader Ludwig “Lutti” Eugenio (right) and his colleagues at the fire station in St. Eustatius on Friday, March 12. Eugenio was transferred to Statia from Bonaire more than six years ago, to take up the function of shift leader and to mentor and guide the other shift leaders, who were still in training.

Eugenio was presented with a token of appreciation by the local fire chief Andre Bennett (left) for his hard work and dedication. Bennett and Eugenio both started their careers in the St. Maarten Fire Department more than 32 years ago.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/appreciated-service