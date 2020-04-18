APS says pensioners may experience payment delays | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–The General Pension Fund (APS) said payments of pension benefits for the month of April have been processed.

This was confirmed in a press release on Friday.

APS said payments are usually processed on the 20th of the month, but due to the COVID-19 pensioners may experience a delay of one to two days with their payment.

“APS continues to reassure you that the payments of all the pension benefits will continue during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis,” according to the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aps-says-pensioners-may-experience-payment-delays