Aqua Mania Adventures Pink Sunset Sail, Oct. 5 | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during an earlier Pink Sail event.

PHILIPSBURG–Aqua Mania Adventures will be holding the ninth edition of its Pink Sunset Sail on October 5, starting at 3:30pm with a Pink Mixer and departing at 5:15pm.

The event is dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting local breast cancer foundations. The Pink Sunset Sail will take participants on a scenic cruise on board Lambada and Tango, Aqua Mania’s large sailing catamarans, along the stunning coastline of St. Maarten, offering breathtaking views as the sun sets over the horizon. Guests will enjoy beverages, snacks and music, all while dressed in special pink T-shirts to show their support for breast cancer awareness.

A previous Pink Sail event.

Pink Sail participants having fun (file photo)

Aqua Mania Adventures said in a press release that as guests enjoy the scenic voyage, a raffle will be held to raise additional funds for the cause. Before embarking on the Pink Sunset Sail, attendees can join the Pink Mixer, a gathering featuring welcome drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

Part of the proceeds from the Pink Sunset Sail will go directly to local breast cancer awareness foundations, helping to fund research, education and support services for those affected by breast cancer.

Participants will help spread the message about the importance of early detection and support for breast cancer patients and survivors. “Aqua Mania Adventures is committed to giving back to our community and the Pink Sunset Sail is a wonderful opportunity to combine our love for the ocean with our dedication to supporting breast cancer awareness,” said event organizer Michele Korteweg. “We invite everyone to join us for this special event and help make a difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.”

Last year's Pink Sunset Sail raised US $7,000 for the Elektralytes and Positive Foundations. Funds are generated through ticket sales and a raffle, with raffle tickets available for purchase on the boats during the sunset sail.

Guests are encouraged to participate in the "Best Dressed Guest" contest, with the winner receiving a free ticket to next year's event. “Let your creativity shine with pink wigs, glitter hats and blinged-up special T-shirts for this memorable occasion,” it was stated in the release.

Tickets for the Pink Sunset Sail are available for US $50 per person and include a Pink T-shirt, access to an open bar, snacks and a captivating sail along St. Maarten's picturesque coastline. Tickets can be purchased online or visit any Aqua Mania Adventures location at Simpson Bay Resort, Divi Little Bay, or Hilton Vacation Club Royal Palm. Tickets available online at www.stmaarten-activities.com/tours/pink-sunset-sail/

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aqua-mania-adventures-pink-sunset-sail-oct-5