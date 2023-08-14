Archangel Private Fund Foundation, Nuubic BV win COCI business raffle | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Archangel Private Fund Foundation Regine Warner, COCI Executive Director Jude Houston and Nuubic BV representative Apollonia Violenus.



PHILIPSBURG–Archangel Private Fund Foundation and Nuubic BV have won the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (COCI’s) business raffle held on August 4.

COCI will be sponsoring the winners’ participation in the first Caribbean Unity Business Expo (CUBE), which will be held in St. Kitts, on August 18.

COCI said in a press release that there were 79 entries in total, 47 of which were deemed eligible.

“This opportunity grants these local businesses the chance to showcase their products and services on a regional platform and forge valuable business collaborations with stakeholders across the Caribbean,” COCI said.

CUBE will be an inaugural event that will bring together businesses from four islands and from diverse sectors, to exchange ideas, network and foster regional growth.

According to COCI, CUBE will offer a unique opportunity for the winners and other participants to not only showcase their offerings, but also engage with potential partners and customers from around the Caribbean.

COCI said through this initiative it continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the local business community by providing essential exposure through seminars, conferences and trade shows that are instrumental in the growth and development of businesses. “The Chamber’s dedication to facilitating connections and knowledge-sharing among business professionals contributes significantly to the overall economic prosperity of the country,” it was stated in the release.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Archangel Private Fund Foundation and Nuubic BV on their participation and success in the COCI business raffle,” said COCI Executive Director Jude Houston.

“We believe that this exposure at CUBE will not only enhance the visibility of their products and services but also pave the way for exciting collaborations that will drive

innovation and economic growth for the business sector and the country on a whole.”

COCI said it remains steadfast in its mission to create an environment where businesses can thrive and reach their full potential. “As we celebrate the success of Archangel Private Fund Foundation and Nuubic BV, we take this opportunity to wish them all success in their participation in the CUBE event and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our local business community.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/archangel-private-fund-foundation-nuubic-bv-win-coci-business-raffle