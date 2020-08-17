Argos Cement delivers devices to 60 students | THE DAILY HERALD

A student received a device from an Argos representative.

PHILIPSBURG–After seeing the effects the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has had on the local population, Argos joined forces with Klass Electronics, Member of Parliament Omar Ottley, Good Food and Mojitos, and the Brooks Modelling Agency in the Netherlands, to deliver electronic equipment to sixty children from the public education system in St. Maarten, so that they can continue their classes in the new virtual modality.

This donation is the fruit of collaborative work between all parties involved, who decided to do their part and support the educational system, which has also been affected by the pandemic.“At Argos we believe that education is the main engine that drives transformation in societies.

This pandemic has changed all our lives, but we cannot allow the students to lose the opportunity to continue learning. We need to train them as they are the future professionals that St. Maarten needs,” the company stated in a press release on Saturday.“We are a company that values sustainability as a way of doing business, and we lead initiatives like these to be a more sustainable company. We also appreciate the support of all the parties that collaborated with this initiative,” said Edgar Martínez, General Director of Argos in the Antilles.

The 60 students who received donations were from various schools, namely; Hillside Christian School, Methodist Agogic Centre (MAC), Sister Magda Primary School, Sister Borgia Primary School, Sister Marie Laurence Primary School, St. Dominic High School, Leonald Connor Primary School, Oranje Primary School, Seventh-Day Adventist School, Prins Willem Alexander School, St. Maarten Academy and Academy PSVE, Milton Peters College, Charlotte Brookson Academy and St. Maarten Vocational Training School.The students received either a laptop or tablet, along with informative and educational material on key preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Argos upheld its commitment with the main purpose of building dreams that boost development in the countries where it operates, to transform lives.

Argos is a growing multinational cement company that operates in 16 countries and exports its products to 34 countries. It consolidates its presence in high-potential markets and focuses on adding value through solutions and innovative products, logistic synergies and a business balance between developed and emergent economies.Currently, the company is the leading cement and ready-mix company in Colombia, the second in concrete, the fourth cement company in the United States and one of the most important of its sector in the Caribbean and Central America region.

