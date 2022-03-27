Arienna Dupont crowned Junior Carnival Queen | THE DAILY HERALD

Junior Carnival Queen Arienna Dupont and first runner-up Jaydee Illidge.

CAY HILL–Arienna Dupont was crowned Junior Carnival Queen 2022 at the Belair Community Center on Saturday, March 26.

Jaydee Illidge placed first runner-up.

The two young ladies took to the stage and gave amazing performances, showing elegance, talent and poise. Supporters came out in full force for both girls and kept the energy pumping throughout the event.

Dupont was declared the winner after the judges tallied their votes; she received a total of 506 points. She also won titles for Best Aspiration Speech, Best Evening Wear, Best Talent, Best Front Liners’ Wear and Miss Photogenic.

Illidge received 429 points and won the title of Miss Committee Choice.

The Miss Community Award was a tie.

