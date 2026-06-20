Arindell says no decrease, no relief from GEBE at this time | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Customers should not expect a decrease in electricity or water rates, and NV GEBE is unable to provide any relief at this time, Temporary Manager Iris Arrindell said on Friday.

Arrindell made the comments during a press conference alongside members of GEBE’s management team, where she addressed public expectations that pressure on the company could result in lower utility rates. Regarding whether it was reasonable for customers to expect a decrease in the price of electricity and water, Arrindell said the opposite is expected. “No, the times that we are living in right now, we will see an increase. We don’t see a decrease. I don’t believe there will be no decrease and there will also be no relief that GEBE can give, not at this point in time. Persons will have to pay their bills as hard as it sounds,” she said.

Arrindell said GEBE’s priority is ensuring the company remains financially stable and continues operating. “Our responsibility is to ensure that this company can survive and that this company can thrive because without this utility company we don’t have any others,” she said.

She highlighted the importance of customers paying their bills, noting that only 58.6 per cent of customers are currently making payments. “That’s why I say we are so grateful for that 58.6 per cent of persons that are paying because all those who are not paying, the 58.6 per cent is who is keeping us running, so it’s important that they do pay,” Arrindell said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arindell-says-no-decrease-no-relief-from-gebe-at-this-time