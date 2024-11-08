‘Arma ta Karma’ is launched at school | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Justice Shalten Hato discussed gun violence with students at Maris Stella SBO.

WILLEMSTAD–The official launch of the “Arma ta Karma” awareness campaign took place at Maris Stella SBO, led by the Action Center Against Organised Crime Curaçao (ACOC). The campaign aims to raise awareness among young people about the dangers and risks associated with firearm possession and use.

The idea for this initiative emerged from discussions among various partners within the justice system, all dedicated to addressing illegal firearm possession and use. The launch event included messages from both Minister of Justice Shalten Hato and Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports OWCS Sithree van Heydoorn.

The programme highlighted not only the consequences of firearm use but also encouraged dialogue and engagement among the young attendees. Influencers will be used to convey the campaign’s message in an accessible way for young audiences.

The campaign will focus on educational workshops and interactive sessions in schools, social media content, various podcasts, a jingle by a well-known rapper and other activities. By informing youth about the risks of firearms, the campaign hopes to inspire them to make safe choices.

ACOC operates under the Ministry of Justice and is a collaboration of governmental and other partners working to combat undermining criminal activity.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arma-ta-karma-is-launched-at-school