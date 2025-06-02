Armed Forces of the Antilles seize four tons of narcotics | THE DAILY HERALD

Bales of confiscated narcotics stacked upon the quayside. (FAA photo)

MARTINIQUE–As part of the anti-drug trafficking operation known as “Carib Royal”, a French Navy vessel intercepted two boats in the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean during the month of May, leading to the seizure of nearly four tons of narcotics.

A fishing vessel flying the Venezuelan flag was intercepted and searched on Thursday, May 22. Hidden bales were discovered and tested positive for cocaine. A total of 26 bales of drugs, weighing 780kg, were seized.

In accordance with international regulations, the Venezuelan authorities chose not to relinquish their jurisdiction. The vessel, the goods and the individuals arrested were handed over to the Venezuelan authorities at sea. The seized bales of cocaine were destroyed in the presence of a representative of the French Embassy in Caracas.

A fast boat sailing without a flag was intercepted by the French navy vessel on Tuesday, May 13. A boarding team went on board and discovered a suspicious cargo. A total of 118 bales of cannabis herb, weighing 3,005.25kg, were seized.

The goods and the five people arrested were handed over to the Fort-de-France Interregional Specialised Court (JIRS) for judicial investigation. The investigations were entrusted to the Caribbean branch of the Anti-Narcotics Office OFAST.

This operation, led by the admiral commanding the Antilles Maritime Zone under the direction of the Préfet of Martinique, the government's representative for State Action at Sea, benefited from close international cooperation.

These interventions bring the total weight of narcotics seized this year by the Armed Forces in the Antilles FAA to 14 tons. The FAA regularly conducts this type of operation, which contributes to regional stability and the protection of populations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/armed-forces-of-the-antilles-seize-four-tons-of-narcotics