Armed robbery at Kimsha Beach; Police arrest one of two suspects | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Officers of St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to an armed robbery at approximately 3:00pm on Sunday, December 28, in the Kimsha Beach area.

Preliminary information indicates that two suspects, travelling in a white vehicle with a specific license plate, threatened a man at gunpoint and forcibly stole his scooter before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, a specialised KPSM unit, supported by detectives, launched an island-wide manhunt. Investigators later determined that the stolen scooter was taken to the French side of the island, where the second suspect reportedly fled with the vehicle.

At the same time, police followed leads to the Dutch Quarter area, where the first suspect – who was driving the white car – was located and arrested. A firearm was recovered during the arrest.

The suspect, identified by the initials J.A.B., is known to police and was already under court-ordered supervision, including the use of an ankle bracelet, in connection with previous offenses. He was previously arrested as a minor for involvement in a serious crime in the Belvedere area several years ago. J.A.B. is currently being held at the police station as the investigation continues.

KPSM emphasised that armed violence will not be tolerated and reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing and prosecuting individuals involved in serious crimes that threaten public safety.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact KPSM at +1 (721) 554-2222 or submit tips anonymously via the tip line at 9300.

