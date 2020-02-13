Armed robbery case to be heard on March 18 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Court of First Instance will be hearing two suspects charged with armed robbery on March 18.

O.D.G. (29) and J.S.F. (19) are both suspects in the robbery of Dragon Garden Chinese restaurant on October 4, 2019, during which firearms were pointed at persons in the establishment. Both suspects are also charged with illegal firearm possession.

is being held as an accomplice, as he was the driver of the vehicle that was used in the robbery, the prosecutor said during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing in this case.

During the hearing, G. read out a statement in which he offered the court his apologies for his actions. He said he had been under “bad influence” and that he had “let down” himself and his family.

Asked by the judge whether he would be willing to speak with the victims, he responded affirmatively.

Attorney-at-law Geert Hatzmann said that F., who entered the Courtroom wearing a khaki prison uniform and chained at his ankles, may seem like a hardened criminal, “but in fact, he is a young man without an attitude.”

Hatzmann had already announced that he would be pleading for a suspended sentence with community service. He said F. deserved a very stiff warning, but called for the suspension of his client’s pre-trial detention until next month’s hearing.

The prosecutor objected to sending the suspect home and said there were sufficient grounds and reasons to keep him behind bars.

“He is currently detained in the Pointe Blanche prison for three months and that is not enough for an armed robbery,” the prosecutor stated.

The judge said it was too early to suspend F.’s pre-trial detention, even though it concerns a young man “who did something stupid.”

