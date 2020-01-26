Armed robbery in Cole Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

A man being arrested on Orange Grove Road on Saturday afternoon in connection with an armed robbery. He was later discounted as a suspect.

COLE BAY–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating an armed robbery of a store which took place in the vicinity of Peterson Plaza in Cole Bay on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, at least two persons dressed in workman’s clothing entered a store on Saturday afternoon brandishing at least one firearm. After stealing an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects fled in a car.

Initial reports received by police indicated that the suspects fled the scene on a scooter. This led to officers arresting a scooter rider on Orange Grove Road in Cole Bay on Saturday afternoon.

However, police later said this man has been discounted as a suspect in the robbery.

The Daily Herald understands that persons matching the description of the armed robbery suspects committed another robbery on the French-side about 30 minutes after the Cole Bay robbery. As of 9:00pm Sunday, the Gendarmerie could not be reached for comment.

Police request anyone with information about this armed robbery to contact police via tel. 1-721-542-2222, on the website: www.policesxm.sx or by sending a private message to police’s Facebook page: “Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/armed-robbery-in-cole-bay