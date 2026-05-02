Armed Robbery on Front Street – Suspects Arrested | THE DAILY HERALD

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at a jewelry store on Front Street earlier today.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:00 PM on May 2, 2026. Police patrols and detectives responded immediately to the scene and initiated an investigation.

Several suspects have been arrested in connection with this incident. At this time, officers remain actively engaged in the investigation.

KPSM will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

The public is urged to remain calm and to contact the police with any information that may assist in the investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/armed-robbery-on-front-street-suspects-arrested