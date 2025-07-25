Armed Robbery on Front Street | THE DAILY HERALD

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place around 10:00 AM today, Friday, July 25, 2025, at a jewelry store on Front Street in Philipsburg.

Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting the robbery in progress. Patrol units, detectives, and forensic personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene. According to initial reports, two male suspects dressed in white clothing carried out the robbery and fled the area on a motorcycle in the direction of Sucker Garden.

At present, KPSM officers are actively searching for the suspects. The public is urged to contact police with any relevant information.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/armed-robbery-on-front-street