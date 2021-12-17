Army soldiers decorated for efforts after Hurricane Irma | THE DAILY HERALD

Royal Netherlands Army commander Lieutenant General Martin Wijnen praised the soldiers.

PHILIPSBURG–Nine soldiers from Air Mobile Brigade11, part of the Royal Netherlands Army, were decorated on December 14 for their unique efforts after Hurricane Irma in St. Maarten.

Hurricane Irma swept across St. Maarten on September 6, 2017, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The Red Berets rose above themselves under harsh conditions and received the group appreciation and medal in the Netherlands from Royal Netherlands Army commander Lieutenant General Martin Wijnen.

Nine soldiers were decorated.

The medal the soldiers will be carrying.

The Red Berets rose above themselves, Lieutenant General Wijnen said.

The Ministry of Defense has a permanent presence in the Caribbean. Its tasks include intercepting drug transports and rescue operations at sea. In addition, Defense provides assistance after hurricanes. Hurricane Irma was the most powerful since 2005; no less than 91 per cent of the buildings on the island were damaged and islanders were left devastated.

Defense provides emergency aid to a large extent. The military – the Royal Land Forces, Royal Air Forces and Royal Military Police – were sent to St. Maarten just before the impact of the hurricane.

Defense personnel restored connections and roads, helped evacuate the injured and were deployed to prevent looting and maintain public order and safety. At the height of the disaster, more than 600 military personnel were in St. Maarten, while another 400 supported them from the ships Zr. Ms. Zeeland and Zr. Ms. Pelikaan.

The nine Land Forces soldiers of Air Mobile Brigade 11 showed more courage, resilience, helpfulness, sacrifice, independence and physical deployment than could be asked of them during this period. During a small ceremony they were therefore presented with the group appreciation and medal.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/army-soldiers-decorated-for-efforts-after-hurricane-irma