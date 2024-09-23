Arnhem veterans pay final respects on 80th anniversary | THE DAILY HERALD

Geoff Roberts, one of the last surviving veterans of the Battle of Arnhem, at Oosterbeek cemetery.

ARNHEM–Geoff Roberts (99), one of the last surviving veterans of the Battle of Arnhem, laid a wreath at Oosterbeek War Cemetery on September 22 during the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. As Roberts, supported by family members, approached the Cross of Sacrifice, applause filled the air and a military band played “Jerusalem”.

This year’s event is probably the final large-scale commemoration featuring living veterans of the World War II operation. Operation Market Garden, one of the boldest Allied missions, aimed to create a corridor from Eindhoven to Arnhem by seizing 11 bridges. However, the operation was hampered by bad weather, communication failures and fierce German resistance, ultimately leading to the Allies’ retreat.

The bonds formed between Dutch locals and the soldiers who fought in their towns endure, with the annual service at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery remaining a significant Dutch tradition. Princess Anne represented the British royal family, laying the first wreath. Other tributes came from British, Polish and Dutch military units, as well as local governments.

At the ceremony’s conclusion, 850 schoolchildren, including Polish children in traditional dress, laid flowers on soldiers’ graves. The event marked the culmination of two days of commemorations, including a re-enactment of the original landings, witnessed by thousands, including a dozen Arnhem veterans.

“It’s crucial to preserve these memories and honour the Dutch people for their respect,” said Dick Goodwin, vice-president of the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arnhem-veterans-pay-final-respects-on-80th-anniversary