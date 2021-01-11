Arrest made in case of man who died after ill-treatment | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Police seek public’s help to find second suspect ~

PHILIPSBURG–Police have arrested suspect S.W. in connection with an investigation into the case of a man J.C. who died from injuries sustained when he was severely ill-treated on Well Road in Cole Bay on December 7, 2020. The police are seeking the public’s help to locate a second suspect involved in the fatal incident.

W. was arrested on December 24 for his involvement in the case and was later incarcerated pending further investigation, police spokesperson E. Josepha said in a press release on Monday.

During the investigation into the incident, officers became aware of a second suspect involved in the case. Josepha said the comprehensive investigation is slowly progressing and the Detective Department urges the public to provide any additional information that can lead to the arrest of the second suspect.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM can be contacted at tel. +1-721-542-2222 ext. 204 or 205, or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). Persons can also visit the police website

www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymously via the tip contact form. A private message can also be left via the police Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if someone knows or suspects something. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arrest-made-in-case-of-man-who-died-after-ill-treatment