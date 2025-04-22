Arrests during Carnival Jump-Up as police seize firearm and drugs | THE DAILY HERALD

Firearm seized during Carnival Jump-Up.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has confirmed several arrests and the seizure of a firearm and illegal drugs during the official Carnival 2025 Jump-Up, which took place on Saturday evening, April 19.

The parade, which began shortly after 8:00pm and ended around 11:00pm at the Festival Village, was well-attended and largely peaceful. However, KPSM reported that several serious incidents required immediate law enforcement intervention.

In recent weeks, police had issued multiple public warnings against the possession of illegal firearms and drugs during Carnival. Despite these advisories, officers were forced to conduct targeted controls throughout the evening.

During one operation in the Bush Road area, a male suspect was found in possession of narcotics and was arrested on the spot. He remains in custody for further investigation.

Later that evening, police observed a group of young men behaving suspiciously near the roadside on scooters. Upon inspection, one individual was found with narcotics, and another was discovered carrying a firearm in a bag. As officers attempted to detain the group, others at the scene interfered with the arrests, becoming disruptive. All four men were taken into custody, and both the firearm and drugs were confiscated.

KPSM has strongly condemned the possession of weapons and any attempt to obstruct police operations, particularly during large public events such as Carnival. “Anyone found in possession of an illegal firearm will be immediately arrested. This is non-negotiable,” the force stated in a release.

Police emphasized that their swift action during the scooter incident may have prevented a far more dangerous situation. “By removing a firearm from the street, the Sint Maarten Police Force may very well have saved a life,” the statement read.

Authorities continue to call on the public to cooperate and ensure a safe and festive Carnival season for all. For more information, visit www.policesxm.sx.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arrests-during-carnival-jump-up-as-police-seize-firearm-and-drugs