Arrindell attends Cari-Aire Aviation Internship launch | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell (sixth left, standing) with all attendees. (Photo by Angelo Werleman for WeConnect)

THE HAGUE–St. Maarten Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell attended the launch of the Cari-Aire Aviation Internship Programme last week at the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao at the Curaçao House in The Hague.

The launch was also attended by the ministers plenipotentiary from Aruba and Curaçao.

Arrindell said in a press release that the internship programme focuses on strengthening the aviation sector across all six islands of the Dutch Caribbean. It is an initiative by the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management IenW and the Caribbean aviation authorities, implemented in collaboration with WeConnect Foundation.

“I think this internship programme is a great initiative which has opportunities for St. Maarten prospective students interested in the aviation sector. The information gathered will be passed on to the ministers in charge of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, and the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication,” Arrindell said. “We look forward to such an internship opportunity be established on St. Maarten as well, especially given our geographical hub position in regard to the aviation sector.”

Stichting WeConnect is an educational non-profit foundation founded in 2013 that connects the Netherlands with Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius through educational (multimedia) projects. Students and young professionals are central to its projects.

Three interns will begin a six-month internship this week with the aviation authorities of Curaçao and Aruba. Cari-Aire aims to enhance safety in the aviation sector. Specifically, the focus is on promoting expertise related to governmental tasks, such as aviation inspection and expertise in legislation and policy.

The selected interns will gain hands-on experience while bringing fresh, innovative

knowledge, skills and energy to support local employers in the aviation sector. This is particularly important as the aviation industry faces challenges, including an ageing workforce and the need for qualified personnel.

The three interns are studying aviation at Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences HvA. For example, 22-year-old Ghyslaine Sambo is in her third year and will undertake a shadowing internship to explore various aspects of the aviation authorities.

Aruban Charles Huntington (24) is excited about his internship at the Department of Civil Aviation Aruba (DCA).

For Abdullah Kendir (27), this internship marks the completion of his aviation studies at HvA. With extensive work experience, including at Schiphol Airport, he looks forward to his introduction to Curaçao.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arrindell-attends-cari-aire-aviation-internship-launch