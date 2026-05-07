Arrindell attends Dutch Liberation Day and Remembrance ceremonies | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the National Remembrance Day event.

THE HAGUE–Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell attended the National Commemoration of the 1945 Capitulations and the Freedom Parade in Wageningen on May 5, marking 81 years since the liberation of the Netherlands at the end of the Second World War.

The commemoration focused on the significance of freedom and the sacrifices made to achieve it. The ceremony included a fly-by of historic aircraft, wreath-laying, the traditional Taptoe, one minute of silence, and the singing of the Dutch national anthem during the raising of the national flag.

Approximately 20 World War II veterans from the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Netherlands were also present during the ceremony. Several speakers addressed the importance of freedom, remembrance, and international cooperation, including Defence Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius.

According to the release, Arrindell’s attendance reflected the shared history within the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the importance of honouring those who fought for freedom. It also highlighted a continued commitment to democratic values, peace, and cooperation across both Europe and the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

The ceremony was followed by the Freedom Parade, which highlighted international partnerships and military cooperation in preserving peace and security.

On May 4, Arrindell also attended the National Remembrance Day ceremony at Dam Square in Amsterdam, where civilians and members of the armed forces who lost their lives since the outbreak of the Second World War were commemorated.

During the ceremony, their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima laid a wreath on behalf of the Dutch people, while children and grandchildren of survivors also paid tribute to different groups of war victims.

Arrindell laid a wreath on behalf of St Maarten as a sign of remembrance, respect, and solidarity. Prior to the commemoration, the annual 4 May lecture was held at De Nieuwe Kerk and was delivered by journalist Judith Zilversmit. During the ceremony, Lalla Weiss spoke on behalf of the Roma and Sinti community.

At 8:00pm, two minutes of silence were observed across the Netherlands. “We stand together in remembrance. This moment of silence connects us across the Kingdom and beyond, reminding us that freedom is shared, but never guaranteed. We honour those who came before us by continuing to uphold the values of dignity, unity, and peace,” Arrindell said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arrindell-attends-dutch-liberation-day-and-remembrance-ceremonies