Arrindell attends Hague reception for Aruba’s new Minister Plenipotentiary | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell, Aruba’s Minister Plenipotentiary Mildred Schwengle, and Prime Minister Mike Eman of Aruba.

THE HAGUE–Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell recently attended a reception hosted by the Cabinet of Aruba in The Hague in honour of Aruba’s newly appointed Minister Plenipotentiary, Mildred Schwengle.

The event also commemorated two major milestones for Aruba: 40 years of Status Aparte and the 50th anniversary of the Aruban flag and anthem.

Aruba Prime Minister Mike Eman attended the gathering alongside representatives from across the Kingdom, diplomatic partners and invited guests.

According to a press release, the reception provided an opportunity to reflect on Aruba’s constitutional and cultural milestones.

During the event, Arrindell congratulated Schwengle on her appointment. “I wish H.E. Minister Schwengle success in the fulfilment of her new role. May her tenure be marked by wisdom, fruitful cooperation and continued meaningful achievements in service of Aruba and its people,” Arrindell said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arrindell-attends-hague-reception-for-aruba-s-new-minister-plenipotentiary