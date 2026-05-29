Arrindell attends unveiling Uruguay’s Human Tribe Totem at ICC The Hague | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell with the Human Tribe Totem, a sculpture donated by Uruguay to the International Criminal Court in The Hague in the background.

THE HAGUE–Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell recently attended the unveiling ceremony of the sculpture “Human Tribe Totem” by renowned Uruguayan artist Roberto Vivo on the grounds of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The sculpture was donated by Uruguay to the ICC and was officially unveiled during a ceremony hosted by the Embassy of Uruguay to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Permanent Representation to the International Organization in The Hague.

The event brought together diplomatic representatives, members of the international community and distinguished guests, including representatives of the ICC.

Originally created for the European Cultural Centre, “Human Tribe Totem” was first presented during the 2024 Venice Biennale. The artwork was also selected for the 2025 Architecture Biennale in Venice.

The sculpture has now found a permanent institutional home on the grounds of the ICC, where it stands as a symbolic reflection on humanity, unity and shared responsibility.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arrindell-attends-unveiling-uruguay-s-human-tribe-totem-at-icc-the-hague