Arrindell bids farewell to officials, presents ‘Salt Reapers’ Booklet | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Shandra John, Aruba’s representative, former Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum, and Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell.

THE HAGUE–Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell attended a farewell ceremony for former Dutch Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations Frank Rijkaart and former Dutch State Secretary for Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum, presenting them with copies of the booklet “Salt Reapers: The Story of the Salt Industry on Sint Maarten.”

The presentation was made as a gesture of appreciation for their cooperation and engagement with Sint Maarten and the wider Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

By sharing the publication, Arrindell highlighted the importance of sharing Sint Maarten’s heritage and history with partners across the Kingdom.

“I appreciated the Minister and State Secretary's heartfelt engagement during their very constructive tenure and used this opportunity to join others to bid them farewell,” Arrindell stated Thursday.

A new Dutch government was sworn in on February 23, 2026, during a ceremony at the Huis ten Bosch Palace. The ceremony, held in the presence of King Willem-Alexander, marked the official start of the Jetten government.

The new government is a coalition consisting of Democrats 66 (D66), People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), and Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA). The cabinet includes 18 ministers and 10 state secretaries.

Under the new administration, Pieter Heerma serves as Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, while Eric van der Burg serves as Minister for Kingdom Relations and Effective Government.

Within the coalition, D66 holds seven ministerial posts and three state secretary positions. The VVD provides six ministers and three state secretaries, while the CDA holds five ministerial positions and three state secretary roles. Sandra Palmen serves as a state secretary without party affiliation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arrindell-bids-farewell-to-officials-presents-salt-reapers-booklet