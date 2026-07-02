Arrindell, Brazilian Diplomat discuss renewable energy, sustainable devpt. | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister Arrindell and Minister-Counsellor Henrique Choer Moraes in front of a mosaic by renowned Brazilian artist Athos Bulcão, located at the Embassy of Brazil in The Hague.

THE HAGUE–Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell recently met with Henrique Choer Moraes, Minister-Counsellor at the Embassy of Brazil in The Hague, to discuss renewable energy, sustainable development, biodiversity and tourism.

The meeting followed previous encounters at diplomatic and international events and provided an opportunity to further strengthen ties and exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

During their discussions, Arrindell and Moraes explored renewable energy, biodiversity and sustainable development, with particular attention given to Brazil’s extensive use of biofuels and its large dual-fuel vehicle fleet.

According to the release, Brazil’s fleet allows millions of drivers to choose between sugarcane-based ethanol and gasoline blended with biofuel.

The discussions also highlighted how innovative energy solutions can contribute to sustainability and reduce dependence on traditional fossil fuels.

Tourism was another key topic during the meeting. Both officials exchanged perspectives on opportunities to stimulate tourism and strengthen connections between destinations while promoting sustainable and mutually beneficial growth within the sector.

Arrindell welcomed the constructive exchange and emphasised the importance of maintaining dialogue with international partners on issues that contribute to economic development, environmental sustainability and international cooperation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arrindell-brazilian-diplomat-discuss-renewable-energy-sustainable-devpt