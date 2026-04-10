Arrindell meets with SVOBE to expand opportunities for St Maarten students | THE DAILY HERALD

Minster Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell.

THE HAGUE–Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell met with a delegation from the “Stichting Voortgezet Onderwijs van de Bovenwindse Eilanden” (SVOBE) to advance discussions on expanding educational opportunities and strengthening future career pathways for students from St Maarten.

The meeting brought together SVOBE General Director Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford and Education Director Sergio Blomont. SVOBE is responsible for secondary education on the island, including institutions such as Milton Peters College and Sundial School.

Through its focus on holistic education and regional academic pathways, SVOBE plays an important role in preparing the island’s youth for future academic and professional success.

Discussions focused on areas such as education development, talent cultivation, and improving long-term opportunities for St Maarten’s youth. Among the topics discussed were opportunities for Erasmus+ exchanges and internship pathways for students from Sint Maarten.

Special attention was given to strengthening collaboration in student and talent tracking, with the shared goal of encouraging students to return home after completing their studies and contribute to Sint Maarten’s long-term development.

In this context, the Cabinet highlighted the importance of its Diaspora Database as a tool for targeted recruitment, helping to connect Sint Maarten talent in the Netherlands with opportunities back home.

Arrindell also suggested facilitating introductory meetings with award-winning education professionals in the Netherlands to encourage the exchange of best practices.

The Cabinet said the meeting reflects its continued commitment to advancing education, empowering youth, and supporting sustainable nation-building through strong institutional partnerships.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/arrindell-meets-with-svobe-to-expand-opportunities-for-st-maarten-students