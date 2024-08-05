Arrindell released, UP wants reform of Prosecutor’s Office | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–United People’s (UP) Party Member of Parliament (MP) Akeem Arrindell was released from custody on Friday, one day after his arrest as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected vote-buying during the January 11 Parliamentary elections. The Daily Herald understands that he remains a suspect.

UP said in a press release that Arrindell had been released after being questioned. The party said it remained confident that the people of St. Maarten will see this incident for what it truly is. The party said it stands resolute in its support for MP Arrindell.

In a release after Arrindell’s arrest, UP had condemned the allegations of vote-buying following the January 11 election.

UP said for years the Prosecutor's Office has faced accusations of using its power to influence election outcomes. “As election periods approach, the community often braces for the arrest and detention of public figures – actions many believe are designed to sway public opinion against certain political parties, particularly the [UP]. Since 2010, a clear pattern has emerged: whenever the [UP] gains momentum, a political figure is detained, often without substantial evidence,” the party said in its release.

“This is also the case for many other political figures who have yet to get their day in court, as no formal case has been brought against them. Others have been accused and found innocent of the alleged crimes years later.

“High-profile arrests and protracted investigations rarely lead to charges, but cost taxpayers millions and undermine public trust in the judicial system,” the party said.

UP said it is concerned that the threshold for detaining public figures appears alarmingly low, with hearsay and flimsy evidence often justifying detentions.

“This practice challenges the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’. The recent detention of MP Arrindell raises serious questions about the motives of the Public Prosecutor's Office. The timing of such actions suggests a possible attempt to influence the electoral outcome rather than a genuine pursuit of justice. The people of St. Maarten increasingly recognize these tactics as a parallel campaign against certain political figures, threatening the integrity of the electoral process,” UP said.

It called for a thorough review and reform of the Prosecutor's Office to ensure accountability and prevent the misuse of prosecutorial power as a political weapon.

UP said Arrindell had been off-island for medical reasons during the search of his office.

