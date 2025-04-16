Arrindell signs Condolence Book at Dominican Republic Embassy | THE DAILY HERALD

Gracita Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao Carlson Manuel and Aruba cabinet representative J. Croes.

THE HAGUE–Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell on Tuesday, April 15, went to the Embassy of the Republic of the Dominican Republic in The Hague, to sign the condolence book regarding the tragedy that took place at the Jet Set nightclub.

The roof of the club collapsed on April 8 and to date has claimed more than 230 lives.

As an expression of solemn solidarity with the victims, grieving families, the people and the government of the Dominican Republic, the three cabinets of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten, went to the embassy to express their condolences at the initiative of Minister Arrindell.

Curaçao was represented by Minister Plenipotentiary Carlson Manuel and Aruba by the head of the cabinet, Minister Plenipotentiary J. Croes.

