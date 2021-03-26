ARS: 21 new COVID-19 cases and 1,632 persons vaccinated | THE DAILY HERALD

Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital

MARIGOT–Regional Health Agency ARS reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in St. Martin during the period March 15 to 21 (week eleven), the same number as in week ten. This brings the total cases confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to 1,639 since the pandemic began.

It was noted three new positive COVID-19 cases from 129 tests have been registered since March 22 for week 12, currently in progress. The current active cases in week 11 were not mentioned.

Some nine new cases of the UK variant have been detected in St. Martin, representing 43 per cent of new infections.

Since March 24, two patients are being treated for the virus in Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital, and no patients have been evacuated to Guadeloupe. The death of a patient on Monday, March 22, transferred to Guadeloupe during week 10 is regretted.

St. Barths has seen an increase in cases with 71 registered in week 11, compared to 51 in week 10. This brings the accumulated number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 468. Some 18 new COVID cases were recorded for week 12 in progress.

In St. Martin, 1,050 supplementary PCR or rapid antigen tests have been realised in week 11 to take the total tests registered to 24,862. In St. Barths, there have been 1,002 supplementary tests in week 11, for a total of 22,653 registered.

Some 1,177 persons have received their first vaccination in St. Martin, and 455 their second injection. In St. Barths, 564 persons have received their first injection and 242 their second.

