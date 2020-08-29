ARS: 27 recoveries from COVID-19 on French side | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—Regional health agency ARS reported in its latest health bulletin August 22-28 that recoveries from COVID-19 have gone up to 79 from 52 in St. Martin.

However, there have been 37 new cases this week to take total confirmed cases up to 213 since the epidemic began. Some 109 persons are in home isolation and 19 in hospital (15 in the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital and four in the Guadeloupe Hospital) for a total of 128 active cases.

There has been a total of five deaths plus one resident of St. Maarten. Between August 15 to 21, 67 new cases were recorded.

The total number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests carried out to date is 2,845.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ars-27-recoveries-from-covid-19-on-french-side