ARS: 54 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths, vaccinations 21,867 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—Regional health agency ARS in its latest September 6 to 12 (week 37) health bulletin reported 54 new COVID-19 cases registered in St. Martin, compared to 84 cases in week 36. This takes confirmed COVID cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,727.

Since September 20 (week 38 in progress), some 16 new cases have been registered from 462 tests. The majority of infections are from the Delta variant.

As of September 22, the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital is currently treating six patients for COVID-19 plus eight patients from the Bethany Home. There are no COVID patients in the St. Barths hospital currently.

One evacuation from St. Martin was carried out to Guadeloupe for one COVID patient in week 37. ARS regrets the death of a St. Martiner from COVID in week 37. The death toll from COVID since the beginning is now 55.

St. Barths recorded 12 new COVID cases in week 37, compared to six the week before, taking their accumulated total cases to 1,565. Since September 20 (week 38 in progress) six new cases were registered from 209 tests.

In St. Martin 1,215 supplementary tests were carried out in week 37 for a total of 61,323 tests registered to date. In St. Barths 819 supplementary tests were administered in week 37 for a total of 48,645 tests registered.

As of September 21, some 11, 972 persons in St. Martin have received their first vaccination and 9,850 received their second injection, and 45 have taken a third booster injection for a total of 21,867. About 39.52 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccination coverage of the population in St. Martin stands at 44.68 per cent.

In St. Barths vaccination coverage is at 77.41 per cent of the population. Some 49 persons in St. Barths have chosen to take a third dose of vaccine taking the total number of persons vaccinated to 12,049 as of September 21.

The Préfecture urges the population to continue adhering to sanitary and social distancing measures as the virus is still circulating, and to get inoculated. Since the closure of the “vaccinodrome” in Galisbay for the hurricane season, vaccinations against COVID (with the Pfizer vaccine) are available at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital, with or without an appointment

