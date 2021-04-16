ARS: Nine new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations increase to 3,282 | THE DAILY HERALD

Only one COVID-19 patient remains hospitalised.

MARIGOT–Regional health agency ARS reported nine new COVID-19 cases for the period April 5-11 (week fourteen) in contrast to thirteen cases in the previous week thirteen.

The accumulated number of cases confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,702. Two new COVID-19 cases have been recorded for week fifteen (in progress) identified from 133 tests.

ARS said it did not have the latest numbers for variants of the virus, but was sure that the UK variant is the only one on the French side currently.

Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital was treating one patient for the virus as of April 13. There were no evacuations to Guadeloupe in week fourteen.

The number of supplementary PCR or rapid antigen tests carried out in St. Martin in week fourteen was 1,203 for a total of 27,588 tests registered.

Some 2,277 persons have received their first vaccination against COVID-19 since January 13 and 1,005 have received their second booster injection for a total of 3,282 vaccinations.

St. Barths recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases in week 14 compared to 19 in week 13, bringing its accumulated to total to 934. Eleven new cases were identified in week 15 (in progress) from 107 tests.

Some 822 supplementary tests were carried out in St. Barths in week 13 for a total of 24,352 tests registered.

