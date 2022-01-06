ARS reports 2,096 COVID-19 cases in French St. Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—With 1,104 new COVID-19 cases registered for the period December 27 to January 2 (week 52) and a further 992 cases already since January 3 (week 53) from 3, 141 tests, for a total of 2,096 cases, Regional Health Authority (ARS) confirmed Thursday the territory is experiencing the fifth wave of the pandemic, and that even greater vigilance is needed from the population during this rapid acceleration of cases.

As of January 5, four patients are being treated for COVID-19 in the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital. There are no COVID patients in the St. Barths hospital. ARS regrets the death of a COVID patient in the Guadeloupe hospital in week 52. The death toll from COVID-19 in St. Martin is currently 59 and six in St. Barths.

St. Martin realised 4,485 tests (polymerase chain reaction PCR and rapid antigen tests combined) in week 52 for a total 87,882 tests registered. St. Barths in the same period conducted 3,210 tests for a total 66,834 tests registered.

As of January 4, vaccination coverage of the 12 years and over age group is 47.41 percent for the first dose, 39.68 per cent for the second dose and 11.51 per cent for the third (booster) dose. Coverage of the adult population is 50.89 per cent for the first dose.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ars-reports-2-096-covid-19-cases-in-french-st-martin