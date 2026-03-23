Art For Science brings music to the hospital for mental health benefits | THE DAILY HERALD

Agathe and Albin will perform a concert in Louis Constant Fleming Hospital this Thursday.

MARIGOT–Art for Science will be holding a concert on Thursday, March 25, from 10:30am to 11:30am in the psychiatric department of the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital. The Art For Science association is continuing its mission to bring together art, science and health by organising a singing and guitar concert.

This musical moment, performed by Agathe & Albin, will be offered to patients, families and health professionals in order to offer an artistic interlude in the heart of the hospital. Through its Art For Science Care programme, the association develops initiatives to bring art into these facilities. Music is a recognised tool for mental health Scientific research now confirms the beneficial effects of music and artistic practices on mental health and well-being.

Several studies show that participation in musical activities in the hospital is associated with a reduced risk of falls and improved well-being of patients. Artistic practices also help support the mental health of healthcare professionals, reducing stress and burnout while building resilience.

For children and adolescents facing psychological difficulties – such as trauma, developmental delays or emotional disorders – music can boost self-confidence, self-esteem and a sense of identity. Musical activities, whether singing, playing an instrument or simply listening to music, are also associated with a reduction in biological stress and anxiety in everyday life.

In some therapeutic contexts, music creation workshops have even shown their ability to reduce cravings for consumption in people suffering from addiction-related disorders, thanks to the mechanisms of engagement, motivation and distraction.

In addition, regular musical practice contributes to the maintenance of cognitive functions, including memory, information processing speed and executive skills in older people. Finally, artistic approaches such as music therapy or dance therapy have demonstrated their ability to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression in children and adolescents, while promoting emotional expression, non-verbal communication and a sense of control in the face of illness.

The introduction of artistic moments in hospitals is not only a cultural activity, but a real complementary approach to the well-being of patients, families and caregivers. By promoting encounters, emotion and expression, music contributes to humanising care environments, strengthening social ties and supporting healing processes.

Art For Science is an association that invites you to use art to feel good or to evolve. Through events around the world and three field programs in Saint-Martin, Art For Science develops cultural and educational projects aimed at promoting the benefits of art on well-being and health, in healthcare settings and society. www.artforscience.eu This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

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Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/art-for-science-brings-music-to-the-hospital-for-mental-health-benefits