Aruba acrobatic group at America’s Got Talent | THE DAILY HERALD

The acrobatic dance group RCC Aruba performed at America’s Got Talent and was selected to continue to the second round.





ORANJESTAD–It was a proud moment for Aruba when the acrobatic dance group RCC from the island performed in the highly popular US TV programme America’s Got Talent earlier this week.



For the first time, the name of Aruba was mentioned and the country’s flag was displayed during season 17 of America’s Got Talent. The group, which carried out a dazzling springboard act, was successful in classifying for the second round.

RCC Aruba consists of Aruban dancers and acrobats from Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela who have made Aruba their home. The 8-member troupe has been performing at the different 5-star resorts and casinos in Aruba since 2010.

For some time now, the troupe has been promoting Aruba internationally. In 2019, RCC Aruba started participating in international circus festivals. They took part in the China International Circus Festival in 2019, and in 2020, the group gave more than 60 presentations in Budapest, Hungary.

In January 2022, RCC Aruba participated at Budapest International Circus Festival in Hungary and won bronze. Aruba Minister of Culture Xiomara Maduro said she was extremely proud of the group and the fact that they represented Aruba with so much pride and honour.

Currently, RCC Aruba is in England to participate at the Summer Circus & Water Spectacular at the Hippodrome Circus in London. This is a unique circus that is surrounded by water. After the presentation in England, the group will continue performances in Italy in September and in France in October.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aruba-acrobatic-group-at-america-s-got-talent