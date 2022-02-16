Aruba Corporate Governance Committee to help draft policy | THE DAILY HERALD

Aruba’s Corporate Governance Committee met with Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes (third from right) and Minister Ursell Arends (second from right). (Aruba government photo)



ORANJESTAD–Aruba’s Corporate Governance Committee will prepare the foundation for government’s policy with regard to government-owned companies.

This was discussed in a meeting that Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes and Minister of Integrity Affairs Ursell Arends had on Monday with members of the Corporate Governance Committee and its chairman Jossy Laclé, who in daily life heads the Aruba Central Bank.

This year, the Committee will prepare the foundation that government, as shareholder, will apply in the government-owned companies. Wever-Croes explained in a press release that having a current policy on this matter was important.

During the meeting, the tasks of the Committee that were initiated and completed in 2021 were outlined. The 2022 annual plan and its different actions were discussed as well. One of the actions is to finalise the Corporate Governance Law, implement the Wever-Croes norm to curb the highest salaries in the public and semi-public sector, and establish the Corporate Governance Code and the Corporate Governance Authority which will supervise the sector.

“It was a good meeting. With these actions, government guarantees integrity in the semi-public sector, namely the government-owned companies and foundations,” said Wever-Croes. The prime minister instituted the Corporate Governance Committee during her first administration to assist government in executing integrity-related tasks. The advice of this Committee was used to draft the Corporate Governance Law and Code, as well as the Wever-Croes norm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aruba-corporate-governance-committee-to-help-draft-policy