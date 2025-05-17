Aruba guards arrive to support Pointe Blanche prison recovery | THE DAILY HERALD

Correctional officers from Aruba were officially welcomed by Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling (center)





PHILIPSBURG—Five correctional officers from Aruba arrived in St. Maarten this week to assist with recovery efforts at the Pointe Blanche prison, following the fire that displaced dozens of inmates.

The deployment was arranged by Aruba’s Minister of Justice and marks a concrete show of Kingdom solidarity. The team was officially welcomed upon arrival by Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling and the Director of the Pointe Blanche prison.

“When I said ‘all hands on deck,’ I meant it,” said Minister Tackling. “This gesture of support reflects the strength of our Kingdom partnerships and our shared commitment to public safety and stability.”

Minister Tackling extended her heartfelt thanks to her Aruban counterpart for the swift response and expressed confidence that the collaboration will help restore order and security at the facility.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aruba-guards-arrive-to-support-pointe-blanche-prison-recovery