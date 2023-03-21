Aruba intercepts vessel with Venezuelan men | THE DAILY HERALD

Vessel being intercepted by the Coast Guard and the Aruba Police Force.

ORANJESTAD–The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and the Aruba Police Force KPA on Sunday night detected a suspicious vessel entering Aruba’s territorial waters, coming from the direction of Venezuela.

As a result of the good collaboration between the Coast Guard and the KPA, the vessel was rapidly intercepted. Several warning shots were fired to force the vessel to stop. On board were five undocumented immigrants, all men from Venezuela.

The five men were detained. The captain of the vessel was arrested and handed over to the Organised Crime Unit. He is expected to face human-smuggling charges. The case is being investigated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aruba-intercepts-vessel-with-venezuelan-men