Aruba launches major review of beach policy after ten years | THE DAILY HERALD

ORANJESTAD–The Aruban government has announced a comprehensive review of the island’s beach policy to better regulate and protect its coastal areas. The announcement was made Monday by the Ministry of Tourism, Transport and Labor and the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The current framework, known as the Spatial Planning Guidelines for Beaches (RRIS), has been in place for over ten years and is now being updated to reflect significant changes on the island.

According to the government, modernisation is necessary due to rapid tourism growth, increasing pressure on public spaces, and emerging social and environmental challenges. The review aims to establish clearer and stricter rules, promote more balanced use of beaches, and ensure fair distribution of available coastal space. The revised policy will also incorporate one new beach into the system.

Tourism, Transport and Labour Minister Wendrick Cicilia emphasised that all beaches will remain publicly accessible. “No beach in Aruba will ever be owned by a hotel,” he assured. The government said the updated policy seeks to guarantee fair access for both residents and visitors while enhancing protection of public coastal areas.

The review will be carried out in partnership with the Directorate of Infrastructure and Planning (DIP), with financial support from the Aruba Tourism Authority. Officials said this collaboration underscores the shared responsibility of government and the tourism sector in ensuring sustainable beach management.

In the coming weeks, the government plans to engage with stakeholders including hotel owners, tour operators, climate advocacy groups, and community representatives to develop a widely supported and forward-looking beach policy.

With this modernisation, Aruba aims to strengthen sustainable spatial planning and ensure the long-term protection of one of its most valuable natural resources.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aruba-launches-major-review-of-beach-policy-after-ten-years