Aruba signs for 5th tranche of liquidity | THE DAILY HERALD

ORANJESTAD/THE HAGUE–Last week, Aruba’s Finance Minister Xiomara Maduro signed the agreement with the Netherlands for the fifth liquidity support tranche of 237 million Aruban florins Afl.

The fifth tranche covers the liquidity needs of the country Aruba for the period April, May and June 2021. With these funds, government can secure payment of the payroll support and related subsidies for companies and persons that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Aruba received in total Afl. 413.8 million in liquidity support from the Netherlands, divided into four tranches. At the end of 2020, Aruba received an advance payment of Afl. 71 million to cover the expenditures for the first part of the new year.

Because the funding that Aruba received in 2020 was sufficient to cover the expenditures in the first quarter of 2021, no additional financing was sought for this first period of the new year. Financing was needed to cover the expenditures of the second quarter. Minister Maduro signed the agreement in the presence of Aruba Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/aruba-signs-for-5th-tranche-of-liquidity